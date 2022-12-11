Referee in England-France World Cup quarter-final had a 'shocker' - so says a former French international

While most England fans woke this morning wondering what might have been and if the referee was partly responsible for their exit from the World Cup – a former world champion with France has sympathy with them.

Emmanuel Petit, who scored a goal in the final in 1998 as France defeated Brazil, believes referee Wilton Sampaio had a ‘shocker’ officiating a game of such importance as a World Cup quarter-final.

Sampaio missed a foul on Bukayo Saka in the lead-up France’s opening goal through Aurelien Tchouameni and then required a VAR monitor to help him ascertain that Theo Hernandez had blatantly barged Mason Mount over in the penalty area.

Harry Kane missed the subsequent penalty, having earlier equalised from the spot, which meant Olivier Giroud’s header proved the winning goal for France.

Jude Bellingham of England protests to Referee Wilton Sampaio during the video assistant referee review on a possible penalty incident during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France (Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Petit told Boyle Sports: "The referee had a shocker and England can count themselves very unlucky. It was a very competitive game. I think England were the better team on the night and were unlucky.

"In terms of competition, it was one of the best games of the World Cup. It was like throwing a coin in the air.

"I can understand England's frustration about the referee. He made several wrong decisions just like we saw in the Argentina and the other match. He had a bit of a shocker.

"It's not completely fair to point the finger solely at the referee as they had quite a few opportunities to score and Lloris made some great saves.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio consults the pitch-side VAR monitor before giving a penalty to England (Picture: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

"I certainly think it was a foul on Saka. I just don't understand why the referee didn't have a look on the screen for a foul.

"The French players are complaining about the second penalty saying they couldn't get the ball but I don't want to talk completely about the referee.

"It was a very competitive game and you need luck and the French had it.

"It's a hard pill to swallow for England but there we go.”