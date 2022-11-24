Gareth Bale wants to make becoming the most capped men's player in Welsh football history "even more special" by leading Wales to World Cup victory over Iran.

Bale is set to overtake Chris Gunter, who will be among the substitutes for Friday's encounter, and win his 110th cap at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

Wales have been boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Joe Allen, out since mid-September with a hamstring injury, as they enter must-win territory following Monday's 1-1 draw with the United States.

Bale, who made his Wales debut in 2006 and is his country's record scorer with 41 goals, said: "I haven't really been focusing on the cap thing to be honest, just trying to focus on the game.

FIGHTING FIT: Wales' Gareth Bale during a training session at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

"On a personal level it's an amazing achievement, it's an honour to represent my country so many times. But it's more important that we try and get the victory. Hopefully we can and it'll make it even more special."

Bale played the entire game against the USA which, like so many in this tournament, went well beyond 100 minutes due to stoppages and substitutions.

The 33-year-old said in the month leading up to the World Cup that he had been dealing with a "few little issues" and he had only played 30 minutes of football before the USA opener.

But Wales manager Robert Page, asked at his own pre-match press conference about the possibility of resting Bale against Iran, said: "Good luck not picking him."

LEADING MAN: Wales' Kieffer Moore during a press conference at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Page insisted Bale was ready for Wales' second group game, even if the player himself admitted such an energy-sapping match to open with was not ideal due to the quick turnaround in fixtures.

Wales are confident of handling the early-afternoon heat in Doha, with the temperature expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius when the game kicks off at 1pm local time.