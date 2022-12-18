What was Lionel Messi wearing when he held aloft World Cup trophy for Argentina

Gary Lineker and Pablo Zabaleta were left baffled by the sight of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup in a see-through black robe.

Argentina captain Messi scored twice in the dramatic 3-3 draw with France before his side triumphed on penalties to finally win football’s ultimate prize at the age of 35.

At the trophy presentation he was offered a bisht, a traditional Arab cloak, to wear by the Emir of Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messi allowed the Emir to place the robe around his shoulders before taking the trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and lifting it in front of his ecstatic team-mates.

Lionel Messi of Argentina is presented with a traditional robe by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, while Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, looks on during the awards ceremony after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC presenter Lineker felt the decision spoiled what should have been a “magic moment”.

The former England striker said: “This is a magic moment. It seems a shame in a way that they’ve covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta agreed, saying on BBC One: “Just why? No reason to do that.”