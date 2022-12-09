The suspension slate at the 2022 World Cup will be wiped clean for players who reach the semi-finals – although there will be plenty walking a disciplinary tightrope for Saturday’s last-eight ties.

Portugal take on Morocco at 3pm before England face France with the winners of those games facing each other in the last four.

England have no players who risk missing the next round if they pick up a yellow card in Saturday evening’s meeting with France. The reigning champions have Jules Kounde and Aurelien Tchouameni on bookings, giving the Three Lions an added edge if they need one of their players to concede a tactical foul.

Will too many yellow cards lead to a suspension?

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Referee Antonio Mateu shows a yellow card to Jurrien Timber of Netherlands after his challenge on Marcos Acuna of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bookings accumulate from the start of the tournament until the quarter-finals, for any players who reach the semi-finals without picking up two or more bookings – they will have a clean slate for the last four and in the final.

No England players have picked up a yellow card in Qatar, meaning that only a red card against France would rule them out of a semi-final if they were to make it.

Which players playing in Saturday’s games risk missing the semi-finals?

Joao Felix (Portugal)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Ruben Dias (Portugal)

Ruben Neves (Portugal)

Danilo Pereira (Portugal)

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Roman Saiss (Morocco)

Abdelhamid Sabiri (Morocco)

Jules Kounde (France)

Aurelien Tchouameni (France)

What happens after the quarter-finals?

