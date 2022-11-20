Some of those names – Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane – are all very familiar, but there will be others whose stock will rise as a result of their performances in the eagerly-anticipated tournament.
Here, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall pick one from each of the eight groups who they expect to stand out. Some you will know well, others not so. Watch the video above and/or read below who and why they have been picked out.
GROUP A: Denzel Dumfries.
Country: Netherlands. Position: Right wing-back. Age: 26 – Showed his qualities as a rampaging wing-back at the last European Championship, earning himself a move to Inter Milan, but will be hoping his country goes a bit further this time so he can further enhance his reputation.
GROUP B: Weston McKennie.
Country: USA. Position: Central midfield. Age: 24 – With the Leeds United pair of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson in there, the USA's midfield is their big strength. but Paul Pogba's injury has given McKenzie a lot of responsibility at Juventus and he has taken it well.
GROUP C: Lionel Messi.
Country: Argentina. Position: Forward. Age: 35 – Hardly an unknown quantity but football will be watching to see if one of its greatest ever players can have a Pele 1970-style sign-off to World Cups in a team with potential to go all the way. An inflamed Achilles in the build-up threatens to spoil the romance.
GROUP D: Joachim Maehle.
Country: Denmark. Position: Wing-back. Age: 25 – Capable of playing on either side but likely to be on the left in Qatar with Leeds United's Rasmus Kristensen on the right, the Atalanta player was Denmark's joint top-scorer in qualifying and could be a big figure for the semi-finalists at the last Euros.
GROUP E: Pedri
Country: Spain. Position: Midfield. Age: 19 – Burst onto the scene in the last Euros and is touted as being the next 'Iniesta' by Spanish supporters. Still only a teenager, the technically-gifted Barcelona star possesses the full repertoire in terms of passing range and has already made over 100 appearances in La Liga.
GROUP F: Leonardo Trossard
Country: Belgium. Position: Forward. Age: 27 – One of the stand-out performers in the Premier League this season, the Brighton player has scored goals against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea and combines speed and flair with goalscoring prowess.
GROUP G: Dusan Vlahovic.
Country: Serbia. Position: Forward. Age: 22 – The striker, who moved to Juventus from Fiorentina in January, scored 29 goals at club level last season. Tall and physically strong with a discernible goal threat, Vlahovic is rated as one of the best young forwards in Europe.
GROUP H: Rodrigo Bentancur.
Country: Uruguay. Position: Midfield. Age: 25 – Warmed up for the tournament with two goals against Leeds last weekend for Spurs. A composed and accurate passer who also possesses excellent dribbling skills, with a goal or two in his locker.