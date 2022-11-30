World Cup 2022: England's possible route to final in Qatar as Senegal test awaits

England’s first knockout game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be against Senegal – but who else could they face if they make it all the way to final?

The possible route to the final has become clearer with two of the eight groups decided on Tuesday night with the Netherlands and USA playing in the other confirmed round of 16 match.

If England beat Senegal, they will play the winners of Group D or the runners-up of Group C in the quarter finals. France, the reigning world champions, currently top Group D while Argentina are second in Group C – although Argentina’s group is very congested after two games meaning any of Poland, Mexico or Saudi Arabia could end up in the last 16 as runners-up of that pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Lions’ quarter-final match will be played on December 10 if they advance. If they overcome their last-eight tie and reached the semi-final for the second successive World Cup, one of Croatia, Japan, Portugal or Switzerland await – as things stand. The fixture will be on December 14, four days before the final on December 18.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: England splayer Declan Rice smiles as striker Marcus Rashford celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Germany could still fight their way out of the same group as Japan while Croatia could still be eliminated from the group stage if they lose to Belgium by two or more goals or if they lose by one goal and Morocco avoid defeat to Canada.

Portugal’s place in the last 16 is secured and are a potential semi-final opponent while Switzerland could also face England in the last four, as long as they avoid defeat to Serbia in their final group game on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A final against the likes of Brazil, the Netherlands or Spain awaits with the Dutch already on the other side of the draw while Spain and Brazil are in pole positions to top their groups and avoid England.