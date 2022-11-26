USED food trays, wrappers and empty drinks cups were strewn around the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After watching Japan put Germany to the sword in a big Group E upset, supporters of the Samurai Blue were then widely praised for clearing away rubbish from their section of the ground before leaving the stadium to further celebrate their fine comeback victory.

As far as the Germans are concerned, their World Cup hopes - for the second successive tournament - will be also in the bin if they lose to Spain at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday and Japan don't lose to Costa Rica earlier in the day.

Habits are ingrained in Japanese people in regards to cleanliness and order.

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz, left, pictured being closed down by Leeds United's Diego Llorente in a goalless draw at Elland Road in March 2021. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

In football, it used to be habitual for Germany to cruise not just through qualification for major tournaments but also the group stages before the serious stuff.

Not anymore. Just what has happened to Germany? Have they turned into the England of the Noughties and those similarly unsatisfactory days which reached their nadir against Iceland in Euro 2016 in Nice. Not so nice.

Like England of old, there is major angst in the German media. Leading tabloid Bild kept things simple on the front after Wednesday. ‘Debakel-start' it read. A headline which does not require translation.

Internecine tensions are starting to surface between supporters of its two biggest clubs when it comes to the national team. Again, like England of old.

Sections of Manchester United fans not cheering for Liverpool players when watching England games and vice-versa used to be depressing constant. It appears to now be similar among some Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund followers.

A 'Dortmund' defence including Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck - who both erred badly for Japan's winner - have been castigated, most ferociously by Bavarians.

Schlotterbeck was left for dead by Takuma Asano ahead of his 82nd-minute winner with his shot beating Manuel Neuer, of all people, too easily at his near post.

But comfortably the worst aspect of that calamitous goal came when a dozing Sule played Asano onside by not stepping up.

Coach Hansi Flick pulled no punches afterwards and threw Sule under the bus in particular. It was so not German.

Alongside great players, the German's strength used to the collective unity and mindset. Not anymore.

These days even their nickname of 'Die Mannschaft' - the team - has been dispensed with by the German FA as its viewed as too arrogant. Maybe it should make a re-appearance.

For Dortmunders, the problems were further forward, not at the back.

In a game where Germany had 26 shots on goal and nine on target - they failed to score more than once. It was not a day for the Bayern contingent of Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala.

For Flick - who won seven titles in a year and a half at Bayern and was assistant to Jogi Löw when Germany won the World Cup in 2014 - the most important team selection of his coaching career will arrive on Sunday.

If Germany bow out at the group stages, those achievements at the Allianz Arena will trash that CV.

The return to the fray of a fit Leroy Sane will be a help. A start in the middle of the park for a goalscoring midfielder in Leon Goretzka - who went so close to a late equaliser on Wednesday and whose last-gasp goal against Hungary in Euro 2020 booked qualification for the knock-outs looks a no-brainer surely.

It is at the back and front - in the areas of the pitch where games are won and lost - were the big calls will be for Flick.

The claims of Freiburg captain Christian Gunter and West Ham's Thilo Kherer are being advanced ahead of Sunday, alongside a switch for Sule into the middle of the backline where he appears more comfortable than at right-back.

At the top end of the pitch, a huge decision also awaits.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz started in a false nine role. He offers deft movement, pace and cleverness, but clearly not a dyed-in-the-wool centre-forward.

Niclas Füllkrug is and is someone who can 'work' centre-backs, provide a physical presence and hold long balls.

He is also the top-scoring German in this season's Bundesliga, with 10 goals in 14 appearances - including three headers.

After opening with a loss at the last World Cup against Mexico, when they were defending their title, Germany stayed alive after a late win over Sweden in their second game, thanks to the brilliance of Toni Kroos, who is not around anymore.