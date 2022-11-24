TALKING about the weather, putting the kettle on in a crisis, queuing.

Add obsessing about what the England football team don't have at tournaments as opposed to what they do possess to the list of habitual traits associated with this country.

In the case of Qatar 2022, it regards a perceived lack of world-class defenders in comparison to other 'serious' nations, compounded by the fact that two players head into the competition seemingly under-cooked in the case of Yorkshire’s Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Sol Campbell, Rio Ferdinand, Des Walker or Bobby Moore maybe, but defenders with plenty of experience nevertheless.

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his side's opening goal of the game against Iran with team-mate Mason Mount during the World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley's John Stones picked up his 60th cap against Iran on Monday, while Sheffield lad Maguire will register his half-century on the next occasion he steps out for the Three Lions.

His fellow Steel City native Walker has been capped on 70 occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes, things like that can be forgotten in the discussion.

What England also do have is a midfield and forward cast which has the full respect - and draws a fair few envious glances in the process - among the major football countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden. Plenty of others too, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Callum Wilson and Jack Grealish for instance.

Not forgetting James Maddison and some attacking full-backs whose ability to conjure big moments has been shown in big games. Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early days it may be in terms in the Arabian Peninsula, but if there's one thing that has already been showcased, it is surely that England won’t have a strong tournament if they keep the handbrake on.

Their success in reaching the Euro 2021 final was all based around the double defensive midfield pivot of Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It protected the backline to such an extent that England conceded just two goals in seven matches - none of which were in open play.

It still was not enough to win a major trophy and with such outstanding defensive figures, that was extremely telling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England have already conceded as many goals as they did last summer and while the alarmists will point fingers at two concessions against a modest Iran side, the fact that five different attackers and midfielders found the net - and none of them was called Harry Kane - is surely the story here. Even accounting for the opposition.

Yet the question remains. Will Gareth Southgate stick with a back four in order to keep another creative player further up the pitch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or will more concessions against the USA and Wales potentially spook him into adding another central defender and essentially playing a back five for the knock-out phases, which most expect England to qualify for, barring a bit of a catastrophe.

You probably won't beat a France - who many expect England to bump into in the quarter-finals - by being totally carefree. But you certainly won't overcome them with caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you won't against the Brazilians either. The nation has fallen into that trap before.

England's set-piece strength, shown so impressively in their run to the semi-finals in the last World Cup in Russia, is another string to their attacking armoury given the list of talented exponents in their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being more proactive in an attacking sense creates more set-piece opportunities by nature.

Set-piece goals came to define Russia 2018 and accounted for 43 percent of all goals scored, the highest such figure since 1966. Nine of England's 12 goals came from set-plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, five of their six goals versus the Iranians were from open play - just one match into this year's competition.

The presence of Bellingham alongside Rice as opposed to Phillips also strengthens England's ability to create from deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His nine goals so far this term for Borussia Dortmund add to his lustre as one of the best 'complete' young midfielders around the club circuit at the moment.

His delightful headed goal against Iran on Monday exhibited that scoring penchant on the biggest stage of all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a quality that England did not possess, for all their strides, last summer.

A dynamic centre midfielder with energy and drive who is capable of powering into the box and getting on the end of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England have evolved in that regard since.

Of course, they need to retain those tournament savvy qualities which have served Southgate so well of late and game management will be critical at key junctures.

Advertisement Hide Ad