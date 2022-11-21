Britain's 'best decorated' pub has geared up for the World Cup - with around 100 flags draped over the boozer.

Helena Bennett's amazing display features the flags of every nation taking part in the showpiece event. The manageress and her team have draped more than 1,000 square feet worth of fabric across the Big Tree pub in Sheffield, to give the boozer a buzz for the big games.

Helena, 42, spent a painstaking week putting up the flags and finally completed the dazzling display with her team of dedicated helpers on Saturday (Nov 19). And patriotic punters will be greeted by two massive 10ft ‘Come on England’ inflatable mascots as they enter the pub to watch The Three Lions take on Iran today (Nov 21).

Staff will be wearing England t-shirts during their shifts to show support for The Three Lions, and Helena said she was very “proud” of her phenomenal display.

Landlords Helena, 42, and Mark Bennett, 48, have decorated their pub, The Big Tree pub in Sheffield, with flags from around the world ahead of the World Cup

She said: “It’s going to be the best decorated pub in Britain. The flags are all around the bar and restaurant area, and have a Christmas theme. I’m definitely proud of it."