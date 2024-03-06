World's richest footballer: Stars with highest net worths including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Mo Salah

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah feature among the world’s richest footballers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 16:15 GMT

It is no secret that top players earn eye-watering salaries and the money paid out to the footballing elite grows year after year. The emergence of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America as football-keen nations has only added to the amount of cash circulated at the highest level of the game.

With football’s popularity across the globe showing no sign of slowing down, it seems the amount of money stars can earn will only increase. In the modern game, it is not only via club contracts that players earn money either.

Sponsorship deals and lucrative advertising contracts add millions to the pockets of the world’s elite footballers, topping up their already impressive salaries.

But which footballer is the richest? According to Celebrity Net Worth, here are the world’s richest footballers, excluding retired stars.

Here are the world's richest footballers based on reported net worth.

Here are the world's richest footballers based on reported net worth. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The former Manchester United and Chelsea frontman, who now plies his trade for Rayo Vallecano, has a reported net worth of $70m.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea frontman, who now plies his trade for Rayo Vallecano, has a reported net worth of $70m. Photo: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

The Shanghai Port playmaker has a reported net worth of $70m.

The Shanghai Port playmaker has a reported net worth of $70m. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The Inter Miami star, formerly of the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona, has a reported net worth of $70m.

The Inter Miami star, formerly of the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona, has a reported net worth of $70m. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

