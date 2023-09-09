All Sections
Wrexham 2 Doncaster Rovers 1: Winless run continues for Grant McCann's men

Wrexham made it back-to-back Sky Bet League Two wins and moved into the play-off places with a 2-1 victory over struggling Doncaster Rovers at the Racecourse.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST

A deflected effort from Luke Young and a late Elliot Lee strike were the difference as Phil Parkinson’s side extended their unbeaten league run to six games.

Rovers’ wait for their first win of the season continues.

After a bright start from the home side, which saw Sam Dalby’s effort saved by Ian Lawlor, the visitors could have opened the scoring themselves through Mo Faal, while Tom Anderson blazed over from just six yards.

Doncaster Rovers sit bottom of League Two. Image: Barrington Coombs/PA WireDoncaster Rovers sit bottom of League Two. Image: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
Doncaster Rovers sit bottom of League Two. Image: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
But it was Wrexham who took the lead in the 37th minute when Young’s effort was deflected past the helpless Lawlor in the Rovers goal after Ollie Palmer and Lee had come close moments earlier.

Doncaster continued to enjoy plenty of possession after the break and their pressure was rewarded when Faal headed home from a Joe Ironside cross.

Wrexham could have retaken the lead when Will Boyle’s header flashed wide and Palmer’s effort was saved by Lawlor, but it was Lee who stole the points with a thunderous drive from the edge of the box in the 88th minute.

