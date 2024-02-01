The 24-year-old has left the League Two outfit by mutual consent three-and-a-half years after joining from Leeds. He was hampered by injury in Wales and had not featured for Wrexham in the league since the opening day of the current season.

As a free agent, Hosannah now has the opportunity to kickstart his career elsewhere.

A statement issued by Wrexham read: “Wrexham AFC can confirm that defender Bryce Hosannah has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect. Having arrived in North Wales from Leeds United, Hosannah played 46 times in total for the Red Dragons, scoring twice.

Former Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah is now a free agent. Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

“He contributed to the club’s record-breaking, title-winning 2022/23 National League campaign last season, and the 24-year-old has made a further three appearances this season.

“Everybody at Wrexham AFC would like place on record our thanks to him for his contributions in last season’s National League title success, and we wish Bryce all the best in his future endeavours.”

Leeds recruited Hosannah in 2017, offering him a deal after spotting potential in the former Crystal Palace prospect. He showed plenty of promise early on his career and made the first-team bench for the first time under Marcelo Bielsa in 2019.