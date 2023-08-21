Bradford City face Wrexham in the Carabao Cup next week – but will not be coming up against Ben Foster.

The veteran goalkeeper has announced his immediate retirement just four games into the current League Two season.

His decision comes two days after he conceded five goals in Wrexham’s enthralling 5-5 draw with Swindon Town.

In a club statement issued by Wrexham, Foster said: “The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire.

“At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the window closes.

“Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Wrexham boss and former Bantams manager Phil Parkinson added: “Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him.

“It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this football club, with the timing of his decision.

“I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season.