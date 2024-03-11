Wrexham v Harrogate Town: Away form and atmosphere excite manager Simon Weaver
Wrexham have won more points than anyone in the division in front of their own fans but Harrogate have nothing to lose with an away record of 29 points from 18 road trips bettered only by top-of-the-table Mansfield Town.
"It's a hard prospect but one we're definitely looking forward to," said Weaver. "It should be a good crowd and a nice pitch."
Wrexham have been transformed into the glamour boys of lower-league football by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, making them a real prize scalp for a club who make no such boasts.
"It's a fixture most teams are looking forward to because you know it's going to be a great atmosphere," argued Weaver, whose club have English football's second-lowest gates in 2023-24. "We can look back at our away form and it's a great strength for us. We have to bury that at home but the very next game is this game."
Harrogate's purple patch has run out of steam with two points from a possible 24 – both away from North Yorkshire. Midfielder George Thomson's 13th goal of the season put them in front at home to Crawley Town, only to lose 2-1.
"Your emotions after the game are disappointed after we got ourselves in front and it was a good first half, a little bit cagey but we were gritty," said Weaver.
"The second half was a disappointment and we voiced that after the game. On Monday it was just a couple of things said that to build on our lead we needed to do this and that better but that's gone now, we have to make sure we're better on Tuesday."
