Wycombe aim to relegate Derby with Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United

A tumultuous final day of action on Saturday saw Derby stave off relegation by a single point after their 3-3 draw with Wednesday, with the Rams indebted to a late leveller from Cardiff City in their 1-1 draw with the Millers - who would have stayed up on goal difference if they had won in South Wales.

Wycombe, who won 3-0 at Middlesbrough, also went down with the Owls and Millers and finished the season in the final relegation place one point behind Derby, following a run of six wins in their final 11 matches

Despite staving off the drop, the Rams are still fighting the EFL over alleged breaches of spending rules, which could lead to a points deduction next season - according to reports on Sunday.

An independent tribunal is expected to deliver its verdict soon, with Wycombe believing that any penalty should apply to this season's table.

Wycombe chairman Rob Couhig, an American lawyer, has stated that he will 'see what happens' in the wake of the reports.

He said: "I don’t know that the season is over yet.

“To me, we have accumulated all the points we can and now we will see what happens.

“People tell me that Derby County has some issues out there.

“I don’t know whether we’re ready to go to lawyers yet.

“But the message is ‘watch this space’.”

The dispute centres on the size of Derby’s debts and using the sale of their Pride Park stadium to cover those losses, as well as anomalies in the ‘transfer values’ of players.

Charges were dismissed by the first independent disciplinary commission in August 2020. But the EFL appealed with several rival clubs angered by the outcome.

Ahead of the start of 2020-21, Derby's relegation rivals Wednesday were docked 12 points after breaching rules surrounding the sale of Hillsborough. An independent panel subsequently decided to halve their points deduction.