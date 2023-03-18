News you can trust since 1754
Wycombe v Barnsley FC: Michael Duff keen to avoid Adams Park re-run & message to strikers

MICHAEL DUFF'S last visit to Adams Park proved to be the talk of the English Football League back in February 2022 – but he certainly does not want a repeat.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Then in charge of Cheltenham, Duff saw his Robins side play out an incredible 5-5 draw with the hosts on an occasion when the visitors came from 3-1 and 5-3 down to grab a dramatic point. It was the sort of that fans love and managers hate.

With his Barnsley hat now on, Duff would gladly accept a more straightforward, low-scoring affair, hopefully complete with a Reds win and clean sheet.

He knows that will be tough against a side with play-off aspirations and strong at home.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Seventh-placed Wanderers are six points behind the Reds, having played two games more. But the other team to beat them in the league at home since late October are Sheffield Wednesday.

Duff said: "Last week seems forever ago, the Plymouth game has been wrapped up and put to bed and we’re focused on Wycombe.

"Hopefully, it will be a good game, although I doubt it will be as good as the one I had last year as we drew 5-5 with Cheltenham. I hope we don't have one of those.

"The supporters might have enjoyed it, but I definitely didn't.

"I don't think there's any secrets in what their strengths have been and what they are. They have got some good players.

"They want to get on the front foot and play at high energy and take the game to you and we’ll try and take the game to them."

James Norwood and Devante Cole have enjoyed positive moments in the Reds’ recent fine run and Duff says that fellow strikers Max Watters and Oli Shaw must wait for an extended turn.

It is the same message to other squad players too, who must continue to press their cases in training and push those currently in possession of first-team starting jerseys.

Duff continued: "That's their job. The team are doing well. Max (Watters) got himself in the team and then out, so he's a touch sick and frustrated because he got himself sent off. Oli (Shaw) has come in and it is not a case of just leaving them be.

"We will keep working with them and there's been a few more individual sessions going on because the 11 and the starters have been in the last few weeks, but with less training, so we have done more with those who are not starting in the team.

"They have been doing well in training and it's not a case of them being left out of the team because they are not doing enough."

