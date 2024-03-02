Dale Taylor had put the Chairboys ahead before Sam Cosgrove equalised for the visitors.

Kieran Sadlier restored Wycombe’s lead, only for goals from Donovan Pines and Corey O’Keeffe to turn the game in Barnsley’s favour.

The hosts then saw David Wheeler sent off seconds after coming on, with Conor Grant thumping in a fourth.

Barnsley secured victory at Wycombe Wanderers. Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Wycombe struck first when Taylor reacted quickest to a half-cleared cross and placed a first-time strike into Liam Roberts’ net.

But the visitors equalised in first-half stoppage time when Cosgrove scored the rebound after Luca Connell’s free-kick hit the crossbar.

Wycombe regained the lead just after half-time as Garath McCleary slid the ball back for Sadlier to tap home.

But the lead was brief as Pines bundled in a corner to equalise and the visitors then went ahead when O’Keeffe turned in a deflected cross.