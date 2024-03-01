Wycombe Wanderers v Barnsley FC: Reds aiming to go seven-up and sample more Bucks fizz
In 11 meetings since the Chairboys entered the Football League in 1993, the Reds have lost just once and they head to Buckinghamshire on Saturday in receipt of a six-match winning sequence.
Their last two visits to Adams Park have been particularly memorable.
Last March, a late goal from Slobodan Tedic secured Barnsley an important victory at a play-off rival, while in their previous visit - in March 2021 - a Daryl Dike brace helped the South Yorkshire outfit secure a 3-1 success to maintain their top-six push with a fifth Championship away triumph in a row and ninth win in 10 matches.
Back in the reverse fixture in late November, a howler from Wycombe keeper Max Stryjek enabled Barnsley to claim a dramatic three points at the death and it arguably proved to be the turning point in the Reds’ campaign.
Barnsley have lost just once at league level since, but despite his side being in serious form worthy of an automatic contender, Neill Collins is demanding no let-up at the crunch period in their season.
The Reds chief said: “I think the biggest thing we have had is consistency. If anyone looks at our results in the league over a long period of time, it’s really consistent.
"That’s one of the best things you can have in football. It’s going to be clearly important between now and the end of the season.”
Despite Barnsley’s record against Wycombe, Collins is conscious of the threat Wanderers pose on home soil - they are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions since early December and hammered Peterborough 5-2 last month.
He added: "Like anyone, they have had players in and out and they have settled down and have stronger players available (now) and are competitive with anyone.
"I think they have always been good at home and have a Wembley final to look forward to. It’s another big challenge against a team that probably should have been up there challenging where we’re at. But they definitely have the players to do that."