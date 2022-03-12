That is the assessment from manager Paul Warne whose side have picked up just one point from their last two league outings – including a defeat to third-placed MK Dons – to cut their advantage over the sides in the play-off places to four points.

Fresh from booking their place in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley on Wednesday night against Hartlepool United, attention now turns back to the League One promotion race.

Wycombe are just one point outside the top six and Warne is expecting a tough afternoon against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

“In every game you have to win the battle before you win the war,” said Warne, as he has challenged his players to ensure they win their individual battles across the pitch.

“I think Wycombe aren’t dissimilar to us, so Gareth will be saying the same to his team.

“I’ll be telling them if they’re not at their very best, Wycombe will find their weakness and they’ll punish you.

“We need to be at our glittering best and we’ll have to pick a team that suits the start of the game and make changes where we see fit.”

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: PA

Rotherham are only guaranteed to have one striker in the shape of Michael Smith available at Wycombe but Joshua Kayode could be fit in time to give Warne another option. Wycombe have scored 16 goals in their last five games and Warne is prepared for his side’s defensive capabilities to be tested.

“Every game that we’ve had with Gareth’s team over the last few years has been tough – home and away,” he added.

“They’re a club that is similar to us with the same ambitions as ours, they’ve been on a bit of a sticky wicket but they’ve come through it in the last two games.

“They’ve changed the system a couple of times in the last few weeks but they are scoring goals for fun, so we’ll have to be at our defensive best to come away with anything.

“Wycombe away isn’t a fixture I look at and think ‘that will be good’ in the same way, that respectfully, Gareth probably thought Rotherham away wasn’t a good fixture for them.”