'X Factor' candidate Lee Tomlin becoming a show-stopper for Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers possessed their own version before the cameras started to roll again in Lee Tomlin and he is already showing signs of being a show-stopper according to Gary McSheffrey.

Tomlin’s introduction to Rovers fans at Bradford could not have gone any worse with the mercurial forward sent off for two needless bookings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, to his credit, copped some criticism from McSheffrey on squarely the chin and is starting to provide a telling response by showing the quality in his locker that convinced Rovers to move for him.

McSheffrey said: “He's a good player and thinks two or three seconds ahead of some players at this level.

"He's looking good and getting better all the time and he lasted 90 minutes in some games. He's been good.

"We brought him into be that little bit of 'X Factor' and act as that link up between midfield and strikers and people are starting to see what he brings to the table.

"We feel he has been quite robust up to now and feel we have a couple of players in the building who can step in if he does need a breather and play hopefully to the same quality.

Lee Tomlin. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC.

"We will look after him, keep him fresh and monitor him game by game and see how he is.”

Last weekend’s home loss to Mansfield may have proved a reality check for Rovers, but in the round, it has been an uplifting start to 2022-23.

But McSheffrey is demanding more.