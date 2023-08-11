The Sheffield Wednesday chief has an intriguing decision to make as to who goes in goal in Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Hull City.Cameron Dawson, regular for much of last season, started in the Owls' Championship opener with Southampton.New signing Devis Vasquez, who watched the game with his transfer completed the following day, was entrusted with the goalkeeping gloves in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie with Stockport County - and did his cause no harm by saving two spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out.

Munoz is also quick not to discount the claims of young custodian Pierce Charles either. As regards who will be his regular 'number one', he provides an interesting answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I am very happy about that as I have three very good keepers. I can only say one thing - I am sure I have not only one keeper for the whole season. For me, we have three keepers and three different solutions for the keeper.

"We try to get the best keeper for this game. Everybody is thinking the keeper is a different position because they need more (regular) play. I don't think so, about that.