The Sheffield Wednesday chief has an intriguing decision to make as to who goes in goal in Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Hull City.Cameron Dawson, regular for much of last season, started in the Owls' Championship opener with Southampton.New signing Devis Vasquez, who watched the game with his transfer completed the following day, was entrusted with the goalkeeping gloves in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie with Stockport County - and did his cause no harm by saving two spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out.
Munoz is also quick not to discount the claims of young custodian Pierce Charles either. As regards who will be his regular 'number one', he provides an interesting answer.
He said: "I am very happy about that as I have three very good keepers. I can only say one thing - I am sure I have not only one keeper for the whole season. For me, we have three keepers and three different solutions for the keeper.
"We try to get the best keeper for this game. Everybody is thinking the keeper is a different position because they need more (regular) play. I don't think so, about that.
"I am thinking: 'you play to win this game and play to give your best. If you don't, we will see what happens in the next one.’ I don't want people relaxing."Xisco confirmed that George Byers, Liam Palmer, Michael Smith, Akin Famewo and Michael Ihiekwe are in contention for the weekend.Meanwhile, midfielder Momo Diaby is set to become the new addition to the Wednesday squad, with reports suggesting the Frenchman is poised to join on a season-long loan from Portuguese top-flight outfit Portimonense.Munoz is also not ruling out departures this month as he continues to realign his squad.One player who has been out of his plans so far is Marvin Johnson.He added: "In the Championship, you always need 25 players ready to play. This is the thing. Right now, everybody in the squad is in my head to help the team."When the time arrives, I maybe need to make some decisions."