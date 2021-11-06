York City 0 Buxton 1 - player ratings

It was a poor performance by the hosts, whose goalkeeper was their best player.
Pete Jameson - kept the score down with an excellent goalkeeping performance 8
Sam Fielding - out of position at right-back, he was York's best outfielder 7
Akil Wright - got forward when he could but unconvincing in the centre of defence 5
Matty Brown - struggled to cope with Diego de Girolamo 6
Sean Newton - did not look fully fit 5
Harrison Hopper - a couple of wild shots 5
Paddy McLaughlin - did not really impost himself on the midfield 6
Mackenzie Heaney - his deliveries in open play and at set-pieces offered hope 7
Olly Dyson - went off injured after a decent performance 6
Kurt Willoughby - ineffective performance from the man whose goals put York into the first round 5
Clayton Donaldson - a great first-half header but he had little to work with 6
Substitutes:
Mark Beck (for Willoughby, 61) - provided some aerial presence 6
Jason Gilchrist (for Dyson, 71) - unable to turn the tide 5
Not used: Haase, Campbell, Cunningham, Lancaster, Dale.