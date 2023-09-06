FORMER AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss Neal Ardley has signed a three-year deal with National League side York City.

The 51-year-old left Solihull Moors by mutual consent in the summer, after guiding them to third place in the National League in 2022 before losing in the play-off final.

He replaces Michael Morton who was sacked by the Minstermen last month after a winless start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ardley made his name as a player at Wimbledon, where he made over 200 appearances between 1991 and 2002 and had subsequent spells at Watford, Cardiff City and Millwall.

LNER Community Stadium, home of York City FC.

He entered management with Cardiff's academy in 2007 before being appointed by former club Wimbledon in October 2012 where he spent over 300 games in charge between 2012 to 2018.

He guided the Dons to safety on several occasions in League Two in his time in south-west London before the club were promoted via the play-offs to League One in 2016.

The former winger moved onto Notts in 2018, amassing just under 100 games at the helm and reaching the National League play-off final in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad