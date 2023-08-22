York City are covered but David Stockdale injury has knock-on effect for Scarborough Athletic

An injury to David Stockdale has seen York City recall goalkeeper Ryan Whitley from neighbours Scarborough Athletic.

Whitley had made a good start to his second loan spell at Conference North Scarborough, keeping two clean sheets in their first first three matches, but is now expected to be between the posts for the Minstermen at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

The visitors could hand a debut to Dan Pybus after the defensive midfielder left York to sign a three-year contract on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockdale, signed on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, came off at half-time in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Aldershot Town.

Whitley spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Scarborough, who won promotion to Conference North via the play-offs. He then returned to York and sat on the bench as they won promotion out of the division via its play-offs.