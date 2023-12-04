York City boss Neal Ardley wants to see his side show consistency after their gutsy FA Cup display against Wigan Athletic.

The club’s fortunes have been mixed in the National League this term but they admirably flew the flag for the division in the FA Cup on Friday night (December 1).

League One outfit Wigan Athletic were heavily favoured but found themselves locked in a tough battle with the spirited Minstermen.

Having seen his side go toe-to-toe with EFL opposition, Ardley is now targeting consistency.

Speaking after the loss to Wigan, he said: “I don't think we've been consistent all season so we've got to make sure we take positives from today. We've now got another cup game next week, we'll hopefully get one or two players who need minutes into that one.

"We've got a tough schedule now with Rochdale and Ebbsfleet and the Gateshead game. We've just got to make sure we put points on the board. The boys are fit, they're having a go, there's a good team spirit, we have just got to make sure we have consistency.”

York executed their game plan of keeping the game competitive but fell behind when Stephen Humphrys capitalised on an error from Tyler Cordner.

Ardley’s men abandoned pragmatism in the latter stages but failed to find a leveller.

Ardley said: “I thought the game plan was really good. The plan was always for 70 minutes, to make sure we're in the tie and we would look at, we had a few wingers on the bench, bringing them on as the game wore on. It was just one mistimed header.

"The first-half, they got in a couple of times but that was just us not tracking runners and getting opened up. Second-half, it was just that moment.

"When you're 1-0 down, it's hard, because your game plan, now you've got to be the team in the ascendency. I thought last 20 we tried to press high and caused them a few problems.”

York do not return to National League action until December 16, when they face a tricky trip to Rochdale.