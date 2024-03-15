York City cancel contract of former Birmingham City, MK Dons and Harrogate Town man
The 30-year-old joined the Minstermen in 2022 after a successful loan spell, bringing EFL experience having represented the likes of Birmingham City and MK Dons.
He was key as York clinched promotion from the National League North before becoming a regular in the fifth tier, but has slipped down the pecking order this term. The former Harrogate Town man was loaned out to Hartlepool United earlier on in the campaign but has now sealed a permanent exit.
A statement issued by York read: “York City can confirm that midfielder Mitch Hancox’s contract has been mutually cancelled.
“The 30-year-old midfielder initially joined the Minstermen in October 2021 on a one month loan, which was extended until the end of the season in January 2022.
“Hancox signed permanently in the summer of 2022 after playing his part throughout the play-off promotion season, featuring 37 times across all competitions that campaign.
“A further 45 Minstermen appearances followed, when signing permanently, across all competitions. York City would like to place on record well wishes to Mitch with his future endeavours, and a thank you for his efforts whilst at the football club.”