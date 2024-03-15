The 30-year-old joined the Minstermen in 2022 after a successful loan spell, bringing EFL experience having represented the likes of Birmingham City and MK Dons.

He was key as York clinched promotion from the National League North before becoming a regular in the fifth tier, but has slipped down the pecking order this term. The former Harrogate Town man was loaned out to Hartlepool United earlier on in the campaign but has now sealed a permanent exit.

Mitch Hancox has left York City.

