York City claim John Askey was sacked because he wanted to quit but would not

York City have claimed they sacked popular manager John Askey when he told them he wanted to leave but could not resign.

The club accepted the situation would be "confusing and upsetting" for fans and highlighted as much by issuing two statements in one day.

Askey was dismissed three days after the anniversary of his appointment.

He took York to the FA Trophy semi-final and promotion from Conference North after five years at that level, but his relationship with new chairman Glen Henderson appears to have broken down.

"SPATS": York City manager John Askey

"On November 3, John reached out to directors Alastair Smith and Mike Brown to express his unhappiness in his role," said the second statement. "He went on to explain he didn't wish to remain at the club but was not in a position to resign due to his personal circumstances."

"Lines of communication" and "working practices" were cited as problems, as was Askey pulling out at short notice of a meeting to discuss club finances.

So with the club a respectable 12th in the Conference but out of the FA Cup and winless in seven matches, he was sacked.

"We understand many fans may be upset and confused by this decision,” the Minstermen initially said.

Henderson, who bought out Jason McGill in July, recently talked about his "spats" with Askey.

In a Q&A days before York travelled to Shrewsbury Town for an FA Cup tie they lost 2-1, he spoke of disagreements between the pair, admitting Askey was unhappy at being told how to do his job, and the chairman disputing York's was a "mid-table" budget in the Conference.

Askey both downplayed and ramped up the tension the next day, saying: "I didn't know I'd had a spat with him. If he thinks that's a spat, he's not been in football very long."

He took over in November 2021, initially as caretaker.

The signs were that York’s centenary year would end in the sixth tier but Askey led them to a play-off final win over Boston United in front of a sold-out home ground.