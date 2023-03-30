All Sections
York City confirm interim manager Michael Morton will remain in charge for the rest of the season

Manager Michael Morton will take charge of York City until the end of the season, the Conference club has confirmed.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:18 BST

Morton was promoted from assistant to interim manager after the sacking of David Webb in early February.

He has won four and drawn one of his 11 matches since.

York are 17th in the Conference, five points clear of the relegation zone, albeit Yeovil Town have two games in hand.

And whilst in the club's words "talks continue on the club’s direction at board level" with unpopular chairman Glen Henderson, who has agreed to sell his shareholding in the Minstermen, it has been decided to confirm Morton will remain in situ for the final six games of the campaign.

“Things don't change from our side, we know what our goal is across these last six games," said Morton, a boyhood fan of the club who previously managed Tadcaster Albion and coached in Leeds United's academy.

“The staff, players and fans all need to stick together to keep this great club in the National League.”

