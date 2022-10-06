Video footage highlighted racist chanting towards the striker as he lined up to take a penalty during the Minstermen's 1-0 win in September but neither CCTV footage nor interviews with fans have been able to pin down who was responsible.

“We are disappointed that Yeovil have not been able to identify the culprit," said the Conference club. "There must be somebody who would be able to identify who was involved, but have chosen not to come forward.

“Society needs to work together to stand up to racism in all its forms, allowing perpetrators of racist acts to stay anonymous is to be complicit in their wrong-doing."

ABUSED: York City's Lenell John-Lewis (centre)

The club and the local police force carried out investigations which involved reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing supporters at the game.

Both have now been closed although a statement by the Glovers urged anyone who has not shared information with the police to do so by telephoning 101 and quoting reference number 5222215076.

The chants emanated from Yeovil's community stand.

“During the club’s internal investigation, we have worked with Kick It Out, the Police and supporter’s groups to reach a conclusion," said a Yeovil statement.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to all the groups that assisted with our investigation.

“As a football club, Yeovil Town finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent and unacceptable.

“It is completely against the values of our club, and we believe it has no place at Huish Park or anywhere else within our communities.