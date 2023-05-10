York City fans favourite's future in question as Conference club remain in talks over new deal

York City have not offered a new contract to long-serving player Paddy McLaughlin but are still in talks with the veteran about staying at the Community Stadium next season.

The 32-year-old won promotion to the Football League in 2011 during his first spell for the club and returned as then-manager Steve Watson's first signing in 2019.

He also doubles as the Conference club's sports scientist. The midfielder has made 15 league starts this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLaughlin is one of five players – along with Gus Mafuta, Maxim Kouogun, Michael Duckworth and Scott Barrow – still in discussions with their future but AJ Greaves, Fraser Kerr, Luke James, Manny Duku and Nathan Thomas have been released.

.IN DOUBT: York City midfielder Paddy McLaughlin

Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Greaves and Thomas, who had three years at Sheffield United, have been invited back for pre-season, however, suggesting the door is still not closed on them.

Defender Kouogun made 36 Conference starts this term.

Captain and top-scorer Lenell John-Lewis is one of four players whose contract extension clauses have been triggered by the club.

The Minstermen will be looking for new owners and a new manager in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Glenn Henderson has put the club on the market but was unable to find a buyer before an April deadline.

Former Tadcaster Albion manager and Leeds United academy coach has bene in charge of his hometown club on an interim basis since early February.

John Askey and David Webb were both sacked as "permanent" during York's first season back in the Conference, which saw them finish 19th, three points above the relegation zone.

A total of 13 players have been confirmed as returning for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RETAINED: Adam Crookes, Alex Hurst, Dan Pybus, Maziar Kouhyar, Mitch Hancox, Olly Dyson, Ryan Whitley, Sam Sanders, Scott Burgess.

CONTRACT CLAUSE EXERCISED: Alex Whittle, Lenell John-Lewis, Maison Campbell, Ryan Fallowfield.

ONGOING DISCUSSIONS: Gus Mafuta, Maxim Kouogun, Michael Duckworth

Paddy McLaughlin (Dual role), Scott Barrow.

RELEASED: AJ Greaves, Fraser Kerr, Luke James, Manny Duku, Nathan Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad