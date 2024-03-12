York and Chesterfield are set to go head-to-head on March 29 in a clash of two of the National League’s most well-supported clubs. In a club statement issued yesterday (March 11), York confirmed supporters of the Spireites will be housed in the West Stand as well as in the North Stand.

York fans with tickets in the West Stand have been asked to exchange their seat for the game in a move that has angered many.

The club’s statement read: “To maximize the demand required for the home match against Chesterfield (March 29th), the entirety of the West Stand will now house away supporters. Home supporters who have purchased tickets / have a season ticket in the stand are politely requested to now exchange their seat for the game.

York City fans with West Stand tickets for the clash with Chesterfield have been asked to move. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“The club made the decision last year to continue to use West Stand blocks WF-I for away supporters on a more regular basis, which was communicated at the time.

“Based on last season’s data for away attendances, the club guaranteed in the summer that no more than three games would be affected. So far this season, the option has not been taken at all.

“Any impact on West Stand season ticket holders is seen as the absolute last resort decision, but with Chesterfield selling 1,500 tickets in just one hour, the decision has been made to mitigate the possibility of away supporters purchasing in the home end.

“The club has moved now to ensure that this is communicated as early as possible with West Stand season ticket holders, and match ticket purchasers, to provide the option to move immediately.

“As per the agreement set out at the start of the season, a free ticket for the next suitable fixture will be provided to West Stand season ticket holders who may bring a guest.

“A decision has also been made following discussions regarding pay on the day and the demand anticipated. The game is now flagged as an all-ticket fixture, meaning supporters must purchase before the day of the match. There will be no tickets available to purchase on the day. Supporters who are required to move for this fixture must visit the ticket office in person to move to either the East or South Stands.”

An array of York fans have taken to social media to express their discontent and York City FC Supporters’ Trust have said they have been left “disappointed”. Many fans have also voiced their concern that ticket exchanges can only be completed by visiting York’s ticket office in person.

The trust’s X post read: “This was a club decision; the trust were not consulted and are disappointed by the announcement. We have asked our club board reps to understand how this decision has been made at a time when players need maximum home support. We have asked if this decision can be reversed.”

One fan said: “This makes it feel like the West Stand support don't count anymore.”

Another added: “Announcing this on Twitter (X) before informing season ticket holders in the West Stand is awful. So disappointing not being able to sit in our own seats.”