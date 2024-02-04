All Sections
York City finding their National League draw habit hard to break

NATIONAL LEAGUE draw specialists York City shared the spoils for a 13th time this season but were unlucky not to take maximum points during a 1-1 home draw with Maidenhead United.
By Dave Flett
Published 4th Feb 2024, 11:03 GMT

The Minstermen fell behind to an early Ashley Nathaniel-George effort but were level before the half-hour mark courtesy of Sam Beckwith’s own goal.

Eleven-goal leading marksman Dipo Akinyemi then went closest to winning the contest for Neal Ardley’s men after the break.

Maidenhead forged in front just past the quarter-hour mark when Nathaniel-George surged into the home box before firing into the bottom corner.

SO CLOSE: Dipo Akinyemi almost won the game against Maidenhead for York City but was denied by the crossbar in the second half. Picture: Bruce RollinsonSO CLOSE: Dipo Akinyemi almost won the game against Maidenhead for York City but was denied by the crossbar in the second half. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
But the Minstermen equalised on 28 minutes after Scott Burgess hoisted a high ball in from the right that was headed back across goal by Will Smith.

When Akinyemi was denied by away keeper Craig Ross, Beckwith then sliced into his own net under pressure from Will Davies.

Akinyemi continued to look the game’s main goal threat, but was denied by an upright early in the second period.

Scarborough extended their unbeaten National League North home run to a 10th game but were held 1-1 at home to fellow play-off hopefuls South Shields, who took the lead when Paul Blackett scrambled in his 20th goal of the season.

A fierce, edge-of-the-box Alex Brown strike secured a point straight after the restart.

Farsley made it four home wins from five after seeing off bottom-of-the-table Bishop’s Stortford 3-1.

Noah Wadsworth opened the scoring and a spectacular Chris Atkinson strike made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time.

Ben Atkinson added a third and Wadsworth also hit a post before Kane Crichlow grabbed a late consolation.

