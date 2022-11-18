York City interim boss Tim Ryan not interested in permanent managerial vacancy

City’s Under-19s manager will manage the side against Wealdstone this afternoon after being put in temporary charge following the shock sacking of John Askey earlier this week.
Askey lost his job after a breakdown in relations with chairman Glen Henderson. He was in charge for 368 days, taking York to the FA Trophy semi-finals and more importantly out of the National League North, where they had been for five seasons.
"I had a great relationship with John. I spoke to him straightaway when the decision was made. Our relationship won’t change. He has put his feelings out there,” said Ryan to BBC Radio York.
Most Popular
“It is something I feel I can do for the time being. I am not saying I want the job by any stretch of the imagination. I am helping the football club.
"I have told the players that my job is to pick them back up so they can get the best versions of themselves.
"I am happy with what I do. I enjoy the job and it is a big job we have got on in developing youth football around York.”