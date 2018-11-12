York City make improvements at Swindon Town but still head through FA Cup exit door

YORK CITY equalled their worst run of consecutive defeats since March, 2016, there were signs of improvement during their FA Cup exit.

The Minstermen went out of at the first-round stage following three National League North losses in eight days, but they were just 14 minutes away from earning a replay before Steven Alzante scored the winning goal for Phil Brown’s men.

But despite the victory, former Hull City boss Brown was sacked by Town last night, with the 17th-placed in League 2, having won just one of their last eight matches.

Home midfielder Scott Twine had opened the scoring on Saturday, only for visiting left-back David Ferguson to level the tie on the stroke of half-time with his second goal of the season.

Twine drew first blood on 12 minutes after a clever flick of his heel saw the ball roll in off the inside of goalkeeper Adam Bartlett’s far post following Jermaine McGlashan’s low right-wing cross into the six-yard area.

Moments later, Twine hit an upright after clever individual play had teed up a volley for himself.

The Minstermen rallied and, on 43 minutes, former England C international Ferguson swept the ball home after Jordan Burrow’s header had been saved by Robins goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

There were subsequent second-half chances for Kallum Griffiths, Burrow and Nathan Dyer, but Alzante snuffed out hopes of an upset when he steered in from eight yards with the aid of a deflection off York debutant Joe Davis following Keshi Anderson’s right-wing raid.

Swindon Town: Vigouroux, Woolfenden, Nelson, Conroy, McGlashan (Knoyle 88), Iandolo, Dunne, Alzate, Anderson, Twine, Adebayo. Unused substitutes: Smith, Young, McCormick, Taylor, McCourt, Lancashire.

York City: Bartlett, Law (Harris 61), Davis, Newton, Dyer (Parkin 80), Hawkins, Griffiths, Moke, Ferguson, Burrow, Bray (Langstaff 80). Unused substitutes: Bencherif, Wright, Whitley, Harrison.

Referee: C Brook (East Sussex).