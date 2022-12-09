Webb was appointed as John Askey's replacement late last week, and watched the 1-1 draw with Wrexham from the stands.
Saturday's Conference North game at Working was due to be his first as manager but assistant Michael Morton will now take the team.
The 45-year-old has been in hospital since Wednesday morning but has stayed in touch with his players and coaches.
This is Webb's first job in management having previously worked as Huddersfield Town’s head of football operations, Ostersund's technical director, in Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton's academies, and as a consultant for Hoffenheim and Real Betis.