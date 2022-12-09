York City manager David Webb will miss what was due to be his first match in charge of York City after being rushed to hospital with a lung infection caused by Covid-19.

Webb was appointed as John Askey's replacement late last week, and watched the 1-1 draw with Wrexham from the stands.

Saturday's Conference North game at Working was due to be his first as manager but assistant Michael Morton will now take the team.

The 45-year-old has been in hospital since Wednesday morning but has stayed in touch with his players and coaches.

CONCERN: York City

