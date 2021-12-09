York City manager John Askey says loans at Tadcaster Albion and Pickering Town will do youngsters good

LOANS: John Askey has sent two York City youngsters out to get some experience

Centre-back King has joined Tadcaster Albion, whilst Jones will play for Pickering Town.

King has not added to his three appearances this season since a one-month suspension for breaking betting rules. Academy graduate Jones has not featured at all in his first season in the professional ranks.

“They are young players and need to go and play men’s football and show they can do it at that level," said Askey, who replaced Steve Watson as manager last month.

“If they do then it gives them a better chance of coming back to us and forcing their way into the first team.”

Askey takes charge of his third home game on Saturday, with the Minstermen hoping cut-price tickets can draw a bigger than usual crowd for the Conference North visit of Chorley.