Ryan Whitley has been released from his York City contract by mutual consent.

The news comes less than a week after the Minstermen signed George Sykes-Kenworthy from Bradford (Park Avenue) for an undisclosed fee.

David Stockdale rejoined the club in the summer after his release by Sheffield Wednesday to combine a playing role with one as head of recruitment, but has been out injured since August. Assistant manager Neil Cox said last week that the former Premier League player and England squad member had returned to individual training on the grass last week.

The 24-year-old academy product started the season on loan at Conference North side Scarborough Athletic, having spent part of the 2021-22 campaign there, but was recalled when Stockdale suffered his injury.

He previously spent time with Whitby Town.