York City sign winger Alex Hurst from League One side Port Vale

York City FC have confirmed the signing of winger Alex Hurst from League One outfit Port Vale as they continue to prepare for their return to the National League.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 11:53 am

The 22-year-old from Stoke joined Port Vale when the club was under the management of Minstermen boss John Askey, with the pair now set to reunite in North Yorkshire.

Hurst started his career in the youth system at Crewe Alexandra before impressing in non-league for the likes of Matlock Town and Bradford (Park Avenue).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

His performances in West Yorkshire earnt him a move to Port Vale in 2019 while he returned to Bradford (Park Avenue) on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

NEW ARRIVAL: Alex Hurst has joined York City from Port Vale. Picture: Getty Images.

After signing for York, he said: “I knew there was some interest from talking to my agent last year and as soon as I heard they wanted to sign me permanently I just wanted to get it over the line.

“It is a great club and I’ve worked with the Gaffer before – he gave me my debut in the Football League.

“I can play on the left or the right wing, like a wide forward, and I’d like to think I’m someone who can get the fans off their seat. I like to run at players, attack players and get crosses into the box.

“I’d like to get my stats up and to get some more goals and assists to my name is my main goal this season.”

Port ValeLeague OneYork CityNational LeaguePark Avenue