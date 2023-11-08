York City Supporters’ Trust is proposing selling half its stake in the Conference club to majority shareholders Julie-Anne and Matt Uggla.

The pair hold 51 per cent after buying out Glen Henderson in the summer, and the proposal would increase that to 75 per cent.

The trust hope to convince members this would be of big benefit to the club whilst also increasing their protections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In our unwavering commitment to transparency and member engagement, we are unveiling this development ahead of schedule, with the intention of ensuring that as many of our fans as possible can actively participate in the decision-making process and shape the future of our football club," said a statement.

"It is important to clarify that the proposed sale of the 24 per cent stake will not alter the principle of rights held by the supporters’ trust in the club's articles. It is aimed at increasing and modernising these rights in a way that promotes the growth and progression of the football club."

The formal announcement of a special general meeting to consider the proposals and outline details of the share purchase agreement, partnership agreement and proposed changes to the club's articles will be made on Tuesday.

The owners will then make a presentation of their plans the next day, followed by a question and answer session streamed by the club. York also have a fans forum and the trust another special general meeting planned for late November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust was formed when then-chairman Douglas Craig put the club up for sale in February 2002, buying it out of administration the following year. It sees itself as guardians of the club.