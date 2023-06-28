York City have been taken over by 394 Sports Ltd, after they bought Glen Henderson’s 51 per cent majority stake in the club.

The ownership group is led by the Uggla family, with mother and son duo Julie-Anne and Matthew assuming the roles of co-chairs of York City, pending FA approval.

They will be formally appointed club directors following completion of the required FA and National League processes and will join the two Trust-appointed directors Alastair Smith and Mike Brown on the board. The York City Supporters' Society Limited own 49 per cent of the club.

Matthew Uggla, who recently tried to buy Yeovil, said: “It has been a pretty quick process and we need to hit the ground running.

New owners for York City (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“We can really take this club as far as we want to take it, I think the sky really is the limit. It’s just a case of putting the right structures and plans in place.

“The new owners would like to put on record their thanks to the Supporters Trust for their extensive work in helping us to complete the takeover. We look forward to working with all supporters to deliver a brighter future for the club.”