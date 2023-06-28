All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

York City takeover: Matthew Uggla and 394 Sports Ltd buy out Andrew Henderson

York City have been taken over by 394 Sports Ltd, after they bought Glen Henderson’s 51 per cent majority stake in the club.
By YP Sport
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST

The ownership group is led by the Uggla family, with mother and son duo Julie-Anne and Matthew assuming the roles of co-chairs of York City, pending FA approval.

They will be formally appointed club directors following completion of the required FA and National League processes and will join the two Trust-appointed directors Alastair Smith and Mike Brown on the board. The York City Supporters' Society Limited own 49 per cent of the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matthew Uggla, who recently tried to buy Yeovil, said: “It has been a pretty quick process and we need to hit the ground running.

Most Popular
New owners for York City (Picture: Tony Johnson)New owners for York City (Picture: Tony Johnson)
New owners for York City (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“We can really take this club as far as we want to take it, I think the sky really is the limit. It’s just a case of putting the right structures and plans in place.

“The new owners would like to put on record their thanks to the Supporters Trust for their extensive work in helping us to complete the takeover. We look forward to working with all supporters to deliver a brighter future for the club.”

Henderson only bought his majority stake in the club last year but revealed in February he was looking to sell.

Related topics:York City