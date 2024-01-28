There were clashes between away supporters and the police at the town's train station.

Snippets of footage have emerged on social media, including of fights between fans and one of a bloodied supporter by the roadside. There were also allegations about the away end being overcrowded, coins being thrown and heavy-handed police tactics.

“Seen some worrying stuff about how the police treated York fans and it’s pretty disgraceful," tweeted Uggla. "A dog fully biting someone when all he’s definitely just trying to get through the station. Will sit down Monday and make sure we make a complaint. Poor from the police.”

CLASHES: There were ugly scenes around York City's game at Hartlepool United

The club released a statement saying they were "shocked by the footage seen, and are very aware of events that unfortunately occurred, following Saturday afternoon’s fixture against Hartlepool United.

"We strongly condemn any form of violence, in any setting, from anybody.

"Further steps are now set to be taken to fully investigate Saturday afternoon, ensuring that the right measures are in place for the future.

"The football club will make no further comment at this stage until it has met with key personnel surrounding yesterday (Saturday)’s events."