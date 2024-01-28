York City to investigate post-match scenes at Hartlepool United as chairman Matt Uggla set to lodge complaint
There were clashes between away supporters and the police at the town's train station.
Snippets of footage have emerged on social media, including of fights between fans and one of a bloodied supporter by the roadside. There were also allegations about the away end being overcrowded, coins being thrown and heavy-handed police tactics.
“Seen some worrying stuff about how the police treated York fans and it’s pretty disgraceful," tweeted Uggla. "A dog fully biting someone when all he’s definitely just trying to get through the station. Will sit down Monday and make sure we make a complaint. Poor from the police.”
The club released a statement saying they were "shocked by the footage seen, and are very aware of events that unfortunately occurred, following Saturday afternoon’s fixture against Hartlepool United.
"We strongly condemn any form of violence, in any setting, from anybody.
"Further steps are now set to be taken to fully investigate Saturday afternoon, ensuring that the right measures are in place for the future.
"The football club will make no further comment at this stage until it has met with key personnel surrounding yesterday (Saturday)’s events."
On the field, York's six-match unbeaten run was ended by two Emmanuel Dieseruvwe goals, the second a penalty. Dipo Akinyemi scored a late consolation for the Minstermen, dropping them to 19th in the table, three points above 21st-placed Ebbsfleet United with two games in hand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.