York City have made additions to the team, coaching staff and off-field management.

On the day the Minstermen signed Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner on loan until the end of the season, they also appointed James Thwaite as an assistant coach, and Joe Stead as goalkeeping coach, as well as taking on an interim general manager.

Tanner started out playing academy football with Arsenal and Charlton Athletic but came up through non-league football, moving to south Wales in the summer on the back of an impressive Isthmian League season at Lewes. Before that he was at Bromley.

“He is a player I’ve known for a long time and I have followed his progress closely," said manager David Webb. "I know Mark Hudson well, and he gave us a glowing character recommendation to combine with his football talent.

NEW FACES: York City

“I think he will add variety to our attack and is also an exciting player who I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching.”

More signings are expected to follow the 20-year-old as former Huddersfield Town head of football operations Webb looks to put his stamp on the side.

He replaced John Askey in December after the latter's controversial sacking, although he was unable to take hands-on control initially after being hospitalised with Covid-19 following his first training session.

Thwaite has worked for York in a variety of coaching roles at youth and first-team level since July 2021. Stead has had similar roles at Halifax Town, Leeds United and Wigan Athletic.

