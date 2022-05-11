York City v Chorley: Matty Brown urges team-mates to deal with huge play-off crowd

York hope their fifth Conference North season is their last but for that to be the case they must beat Chorley at home tonight, Brackley Town away on the weekend, then win a June 5 London Stadium play-off final.

With over 5,000 tickets sold, tonight’s gate will hammer home the argument a club which spent 80 of its 100 years in the Football League should not be in tier six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The sooner people realise the club is in this league and we’ve got to get out of it, the sooner the problems will be addressed,” argues 31-year-old Brown. “We just have to do what’s necessary to get out of this league then take the next one step by step. You can’t get ahead of yourself.”

York City's Matty Brown. Picture: York City FC

Brown won the 2017 Conference North play-offs in front of a record 7,920 at The Shay.

“There’ll only be a couple in our squad who’ve played in front of big crowds and you’ve just got to handle that,” he says.

“It will be a case of keeping the young lads on it, focused and not over-awed by the crowd.

“In 2017 we did it in a similar way. At Christmas we were 10th. We had to go away to Salford first, then played them at home, then Chorley in the final.”

York’s momentum came from November’s change of manager, and John Askey also led them to the FA Trophy semi-finals.

“He’s just got things back to basics, given everybody roles and responsibilities and not over-complicated things,” says Brown.

“The first few results weren’t great but we found a bit of momentum in January/February.