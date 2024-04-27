The incident happened after the York City v Eastleigh FC game on April 6, when a man is believed to have thrown a bottle at the referee as he headed towards the tunnel.

York City lost the game 1-0, with the goal being scored after the Minstermen had two players sent off within minutes of each other.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We have issued a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to following an assault at the LNER Stadium in York. It happened on Saturday 6 April after the football fixture between York and Eastleigh.

Police are appealing for information about the incident at the York City match

“A bottle was thrown at the referee as he was walking from the pitch towards the tunnel. The suspect was then seen leaving the ground with a small child.

“Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV as they may have information that will assist our investigation. We appreciate that the quality of the image is low but it may help jog someone's memory. Any information could help our enquiries.”