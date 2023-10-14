Neil Ardley is looking forward to York City being the underdog in this season's FA Cup but before the Minstermen can get to that stage, they will have to match the mindset of a club enjoying a free hit at the Community Stadium.

As a Southern League Premier Division Central side, Needham Market should not be able to win at the home of a Conference club.

But this is the FA Cup, anything is possible.

“Being an underdog, it’s nice sometimes,” commented Ardley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I hope that we get to experience it because in the third round, we could be playing a side in the Premier League as a free hit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ardley has warned his players they will not get the chance if they do not strike the right note in the fourth qualifying round.

“The first message I’ve got to get across to the players is that if the opposition are more motivated, we’re going to have a very tough afternoon," he stressed.

“How often in the FA Cup do you see a group of players two or three levels below another team and they raise their game?