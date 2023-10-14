All Sections
York City v Needham Market: Neal Ardley warns mindset comes first for Minstermen

Neil Ardley is looking forward to York City being the underdog in this season's FA Cup but before the Minstermen can get to that stage, they will have to match the mindset of a club enjoying a free hit at the Community Stadium.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 14th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

As a Southern League Premier Division Central side, Needham Market should not be able to win at the home of a Conference club.

But this is the FA Cup, anything is possible.

“Being an underdog, it’s nice sometimes,” commented Ardley.

“I hope that we get to experience it because in the third round, we could be playing a side in the Premier League as a free hit."

Ardley has warned his players they will not get the chance if they do not strike the right note in the fourth qualifying round.

“The first message I’ve got to get across to the players is that if the opposition are more motivated, we’re going to have a very tough afternoon," he stressed.

“How often in the FA Cup do you see a group of players two or three levels below another team and they raise their game?

“The quality and all that other stuff needs to come after it.”

