All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

York City vow to take their time as Tony McMahon holds fort during new manager search

York City say Tony McMahon will remain in caretaker charge as they take their time vetting candidates to be their next "permanent" manager.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST

Former Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford City defender McMahon oversaw Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Ebsfleet United, following the sacking of his previous boss, Mikey Morton, as manager.

The 37-year-old has made it clear he does not want the job in the long run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the Conference club say plenty of others do, so in an update to supporters they have stressed they will not be rushing into an appointment.

Most Popular
TEMPORARY CHARGE: Former Bradford City defender Tony McMahonTEMPORARY CHARGE: Former Bradford City defender Tony McMahon
TEMPORARY CHARGE: Former Bradford City defender Tony McMahon

The Minstermen have new owners this season, an last week brought former player Darren Kelly back to the club as general manger.

"The managerial process will be led by the recruitment team," they said in a statement. "The York City recruitment team have a clear blueprint when identifying suitable candidates who are a good fit for the football club.

"The recruitment team have gone through all applications, spoken to many managers and agents, and will now take the necessary time to assess, identify and then meet candidates to present at interview.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Given the size, supporter base and potential of the club, the role is attracting a lot of interest and it is very important that the club takes the appropriate time in making a selection given the importance of the role.

SACKED: Mikey MortonSACKED: Mikey Morton
SACKED: Mikey Morton

"This is an attractive role within a hugely ambitious football club and we want to ensure we leave no stone unturned in looking for the next manager.

"York City have ambitious owners who want to see a football team on the pitch that the supporters will be proud off. It is important that we undertake the appropriate due diligence to ensure that the selection process arrives at correct decision in a timely manner."

Former Halifax Town and Scarborough Athletic manager Kelly – he also played for the latter – has held sporting director roles at Newport County and Hartlepool United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

York's next game is at home to Boreham Wood in the Conference on Saturday.

The only team below them in the table are Southend United. They have won four of their opening seven matches, but are a point adrift because of a 10-point deduction for financial issues.

Related topics:Darren KellyBradford CitySheffield UnitedMiddlesbroughSheffield Wednesday