York City 0 Altrincham 1 - FA Cup defeat ends 21-game unbeaten run for Minstermen

YORK City ended a club record undefeated run of 21 games by crashing out of the FA Cup to Altrincham.

In the competition’s final tie to be held at the Minstermen’s Bootham Crescent ground - the scene of famous giant slayings of Tottenham and Arsenal - Tom Peers’ 82nd-minute goal settled an underwhelming first-round contest.

York's Alex Kempster is bundled over by Altrincham's James Jones and Jake Moult. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

York had their chances to extend their interest in this season’s tournament with Andy Bond seeing a penalty saved and Sean Newton rattling the crossbar.

But, despite sending keeper Pete Jameson upfield for three late corners, all attempts to give the 87-year-old venue a fitting Cup farewell fell flat.

Alty were unlikely spoilers, having failed to win in the league on their travels during a season that sees them sitting 17 places below Steve Watson’s National League North leaders.

York were bidding to make the second round for the first time since 2010, but it was the visitors who made a more confident start with Jameson racing out of his goal to thwart Peers.

The final FA Cup match at Bootham Crescent? 'York and Altrincham take to the Bootham Crescent pitch. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Newton went on to rattle the frame of the goal with a fiercely-struck free kick and the hosts should have taken the lead on 57 minutes when Tony Thompson grabbed Dan Maguire’s ankles and pulled him down.

But the Robins keeper made amends when he dived to his right to save Bond’s subsequent spot kick and the ex-Crewe midfielder then hit the bar with a follow-up effort before Maguire saw a third chance cleared off the line.

At the other end, sub Jordan Hulme blasted wide, before his next contribution was more telling, as the ex-Salford striker made inroads through the left channel before teeing up Peers, who crashed a 12-yard shot into Jameson’s top-right corner.

After the home net-minder was hailed forward to contest the stoppage-time flag kicks, Jordan Burrow’s header that cleared the crossbar was the closest York came to forcing a replay.

A disappointed Watson admitted the team’s first loss since Good Friday should now serve as a reality check, insisting: “If anybody felt this season was going to be easy, then this should serve as the proverbial kick up the backside.”

York City: Jameson, Tait, McNulty, Newton, Griffiths (Langstaff, 84), Moke, Bond, Green (Burrow, 59), Ferguson, Kempster, Maguire (Durrell, 77). Unused substitutes: McLaughlin, King, Whitley, Spratt.

Altrincham: Thompson, Densmore. Jones, Hannigan, White, Johnson (Hampson, 90), Moult, Williams (Richman, 86), Ceesay (Hulme, 67), Hancock, Peers. Unused substitutes: Harrop, Mullarkey, Torrance.

Referee: J Bell (Sheffield).