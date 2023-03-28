York City's Danny Rowe signing shows how Michael Morton has moved on from his 'Fergie time'

Back when Michael Morton "thought he was Alex Ferguson" he did not appreciate experience but these days York City's interim manager is happy to rely on players like Danny Rowe.

The 34-year-old former Bradford City striker made his debut at Wrexham on Saturday but Tuesday's visit of Scunthorpe United is much more important.

Games at the Racecourse Ground, where Phil Parkinson's side have only dropped two Conference points all season, are free hits but the pressure will be on at home to the revamped Iron.

Scunthorpe have been in the relegation zone all season and still will be at full-time, but a third victory in five games would reduce the gap to York to six points.

It is why former Tadcaster Albion manager Morton is pleased to have Rowe's knowledge to call on having loaned him from Chesterfield last week.

"I thought I was Alex Ferguson at one time but I got sacked because I didn't use the experience," admits Morton. "After that I've spoken to players and seen what they can offer.

"There's just us as a coaching team but there's 20-odd players who've got vast experience. Bringing players like Danny in who can help us in any way is good for us.

"When I told the story the lads were laughing their heads off but I said to them it was probably the best experience I'd ever had.

LISTENER: Interim York City manager Michael Morton has learnt to tap into the experience of more senior players

"After that, when I went in as assistant manager or manager I used that experience and any player I've spoken to after that speaks highly of me."

Morton, who has no fresh injuries, says Rowe has lost none of his desire in a season spent mainly on the sidelines.

"I haven't worked with him before but when I met him you could see the hunger,” said Morton. “You can see his quality, you can see his loves the game.

