York City manager David Webb has been discharged from hospital but is not yet ready to take charge of his first game with the Minstermen.

The former Huddersfield Town head of football is hoping to be back in the dugout for the Boxing Day game against Gateshead.

Webb was handed his first job in senior management this month, only to be hospitalised the day after his first training session with a lung infection caused by Covid-19.

After six days in hospital, he has been continuing his recovery at home since Tuesday.

MANAGERLESS: York City have only had one day on the training ground with David Webb so far

His new assistant Michael Morton will take the team against Blyth Spartans, as he did against Woking.

Webb has remained in constant communication with Morton and his coaching team via Zoom meetings and phone calls to provide input on the team, and has kept in contact with staff throughout the club on all footballing matters.

"It’s been very frustrating for me personally not being able to be with the team at training and missing the Woking game," said Webb.