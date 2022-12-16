The former Huddersfield Town head of football is hoping to be back in the dugout for the Boxing Day game against Gateshead.
Webb was handed his first job in senior management this month, only to be hospitalised the day after his first training session with a lung infection caused by Covid-19.
After six days in hospital, he has been continuing his recovery at home since Tuesday.
His new assistant Michael Morton will take the team against Blyth Spartans, as he did against Woking.
Webb has remained in constant communication with Morton and his coaching team via Zoom meetings and phone calls to provide input on the team, and has kept in contact with staff throughout the club on all footballing matters.
"It’s been very frustrating for me personally not being able to be with the team at training and missing the Woking game," said Webb.
“I am making good progress with my recovery, and I’m very much looking forward to my first home game in front of our fantastic supporters.”