Yorkshire grassroots coach goes viral after removing player to even teams before conceding equaliser

A Yorkshire grassroots football manager has been praised across social media after taking off one of his own team's players to even up the sides after an injury to the opposition team – before conceding an equaliser.

Armthorpe Welfare Green U12’s were 2-1 up at home to Conyers JFC in a South Yorkshire match.

However, Conyers went down to eight players due to injuries picked up in the game.

With 15 minutes to go, the Armthorpe manager stopped the game and asked the ref if he could remove a player and level things up at 8 v 8.

Conyers equalised once the teams became level and Armthorpe's manager Martin has gone viral on social media for his act of kindness.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Martin said: "When myself and fellow coaches Chris and Rob realised Conyers were down to 8 players due injuries and lack of subs, we had a quick chat and decided to take off one of our own players, to even the sides up at 8v8.

"Our team wouldn’t have benefitted in their development from playing 9v8 potentially scoring more goals and “thrashing” the opposition.

" Nor would the Conyers team from getting their heads down due to a potential heavy defeat.

"The balanced teams meant our team had to work harder and the Conyers team were able to show real determination to score an equaliser and get a 2-2 result from the game."